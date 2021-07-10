Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 220 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,625,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 99.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

