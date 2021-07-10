Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

