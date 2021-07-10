Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 2,479,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

