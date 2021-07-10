Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $824.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

