Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $39.31 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $39.31 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $67.09 or 0.00198646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 623,225 coins and its circulating supply is 585,995 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

