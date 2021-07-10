HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires $458,100.45 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 116,565 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $300.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in HC2 by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HC2 by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 1,134,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HC2 by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

