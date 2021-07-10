Head to Head Review: General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) versus Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Latch alerts:

This table compares Latch and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $7.12 million 5.21 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

Latch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Latch and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A N/A N/A General Cannabis -112.98% N/A -83.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Latch and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 0 1 2 0 2.67 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latch presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Latch’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Summary

Latch beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.