Head to Head Survey: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) versus Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Vascular Biogenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.57) -3.19 Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 121.52 -$24.23 million ($0.55) -4.22

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -43.83% Vascular Biogenics -3,394.74% -68.79% -53.15%

Volatility & Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Larimar Therapeutics and Vascular Biogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.23%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 147.84%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Vascular Biogenics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase II clinical trials treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and colorectal cancer, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. It is also developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; and VB-703 for NASH and renal fibrosis. In addition, the company is developing VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based product candidate to treat atherosclerosis that has completed Phase II clinical; and is in Phase II exploratory trials for COVID-19, as well as in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of NASH and renal fibrosis. It is also developing VB-601 for various inflammatory indications, and VB-611 for various solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

