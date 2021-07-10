HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.20. The stock had a trading volume of 153,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81. HEICO has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

