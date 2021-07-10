HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

