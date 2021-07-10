Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $232.52, but opened at $210.26. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $210.45, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.58.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

