Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 141,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,007,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

