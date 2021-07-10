Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,923.08

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded up 688.3% against the dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,923.08 and $365.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00115860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.53 or 1.00032618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00945420 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

