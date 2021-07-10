Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.