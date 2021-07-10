Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 442,171 BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 442,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

NYSE:BYM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 38,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

