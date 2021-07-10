Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $16.74 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,045,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 513,141 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 971.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 417,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 433,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

