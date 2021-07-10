Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.47 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

APLS traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. 1,213,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,865. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.