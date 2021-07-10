Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 113,940 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 118,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,477. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $877.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.