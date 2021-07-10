Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 368,570 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 368,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,000. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 232,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 111,304 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 505,449 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

