Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.81 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.