Heritage Insurance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,407 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,863% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

