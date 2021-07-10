Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

