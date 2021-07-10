Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.56 million and $319,808.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.29 or 0.00880232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.