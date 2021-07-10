Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE HMLP opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

