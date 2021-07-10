Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Acquired by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 331,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,806. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $923.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

