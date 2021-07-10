Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 337,230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.