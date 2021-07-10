Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. Analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.