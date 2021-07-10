HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 83,476 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

