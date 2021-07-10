HRT Financial LP Boosts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $144,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,779. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

