HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,503.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,699 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,029. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.76 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

