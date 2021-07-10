HRT Financial LP Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,336 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,235,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

