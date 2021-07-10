HRT Financial LP Has $15.31 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

SAM traded up $8.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $973.58. 225,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,790. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $583.97 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,044.89.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,266.80.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

