Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.91 ($44.61).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.92 ($57.55) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.