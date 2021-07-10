Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.91 ($44.61).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.92 ($57.55) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Put Option

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.