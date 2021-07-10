Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $514.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $455.65 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.89. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.