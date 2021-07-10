Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $107,530.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.00877638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

