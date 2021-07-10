Huobi Token (HT) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.00 or 0.00026972 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $117.08 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.00875012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044494 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

