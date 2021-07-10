HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $577.74 million and $468.92 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00890512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 577,943,491 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

