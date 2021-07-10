HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $37.52 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

