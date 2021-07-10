Hyve Group’s (ITEGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Hyve Group stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

