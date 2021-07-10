IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.56

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 497404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.09.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.