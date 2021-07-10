iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Shares Down 3.9%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 155,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 810,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19.

About iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

