iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

IBIO stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market cap of $313.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -6.22. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that iBio will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iBio by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 82,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iBio by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 6,126,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

