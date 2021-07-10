ICS Global Limited (ASX:ICS) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

ICS Global Limited (ASX:ICS) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 11th. This is a boost from ICS Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
ICS Global Company Profile
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for ICS Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICS Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.