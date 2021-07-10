IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $343,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $667.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $669.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

