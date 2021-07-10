IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Shares of IGM opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0572352 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

