IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.
Shares of IGM opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.56.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
