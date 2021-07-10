IMI’s (IMIAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMIAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28. IMI has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

