Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Immatics stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.04. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

