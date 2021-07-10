Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $260.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

