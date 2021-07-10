Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Immunovant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Immunovant stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

