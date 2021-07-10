Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $4,305.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00011197 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00161704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.11 or 1.00037770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00945948 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.